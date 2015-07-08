Deutsche Bank about EUR and Risk

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.07.10 14:26

Morgan Stanley evaluated some long-term/short term scenarios concerning EUR in case of Greece (based on efxnews article)



Short-term evaluation :

"Should Greece sign a deal, a short-term EUR rebound should be followed by EUR weakness as investors are likely to move back into EUR-funded carry positions."



"Should Greece exit, the ECB may have to use its tool kit to keep sovereign spreads under control. Monetary easing should put the EUR under selling pressure. Ultimately, the ECB should be successful in controlling spreads, we believe."



Long-term evaluation :