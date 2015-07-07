JP Morgan - The 'No' Vote: 'there is no change to the year-end EUR/USD forecast of 1.05'

JP Morgan provided the strategy and forecasts for EUR after 'No' vote estimating the target to the end of this year as 1.05 for EUR/USD. My view on this situation is the following: EURUSD may drop to 1.0461 by the end of this year (as we see from the chart below):

By the way - this 1.0461 is the key support level for monthly and weekly timaframe as well. Besides, 1.0461 support is acting as a Fibo level (se images below). Thus, 1.0461 is the real target this may achieve EUR/USD by the end of the year for example.

