Crude Oil Next Week Outlook - ranging bearish with 65.00 psy resistance level

Daily price is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging:
- the price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for ranging condition;
- Senkou Span A line
which is the border between primary bullish and the
primary bearish on the chart is located far above the price which makes the reversal of the price to the primary bullish to be impossible for the next week.
- Nearest key support levels are 61.31 (D1) and 60.92 (W1);
- Nearest key resistance levels are 65.00 (D1) and 69.57 (W1).
|Resistance
|Support
|65.00 (D1)
|61.31 (D1)
|69.57 (W1)
|60.92 (W1)
- if daily price
breaks 65.00 resistance so we may see
the reversal of the price movement from primary bearish to the bullish market condition;
- if daily price breaks 61.31 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing without ranging;
- if not so the price will be moved within the channel of 65.00 and 61.31.