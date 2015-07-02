Video Manual: Indicator MACD and How To Use It, Part #3
Trading Systems

Video Manual: Indicator MACD and How To Use It, Part #3

2 July 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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MACD Hidden divergence is used as a possible sign for a trend continuation. This setup occurs when price retraces to retest a previous high or low.

  • Hidden Bullish Divergence
  • Hidden Bearish Divergence

Hidden Bullish Divergence

  • Forms when price is making a higher low (HL), but the MACD oscillator is showing a lower low (LL). 
  • Hidden bullish divergence occurs when there is a retracement in an uptrend.

MACD bullish divergence

  • This divergence confirms that a retracement move is complete. This divergence indicates underlying strength of an uptrend.

Hidden Bearish Divergence

  • Forms when price is making a lower high (LH), but the MACD oscillator is showing a higher high (HH). 
  • Hidden bearish divergence occurs when there is a retracement in an uptrend.

MACD bearish divergence

  • This setup confirms that a retracement move is complete. This diverging indicates underlying strength of a downtrend.


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