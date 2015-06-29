Strategy Of The Week

Greece situation dominates the FX markets.

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◉No agreement between Greece and creditors over the weekend

◉The Greek government have called a referendum on July 5th on the creditors proposal as talks remain deadlocked

◉Greek banks and THE STOCK MARKET to remain closed until 6th and capital controls have been imposed – daily cash withdrawals limited to EUR 60 per person

◉A payment of EUR 1.5bln to the IMF is due on Tuesday (was originally due in early June but bundled and delayed until Month end)

◉ECB ELA funding maintained at Friday’s level and to be reviewed daily

◉EC President Juncker due to hold a press conference at 1145BST in Brussels; Chancellor Merkel speaks to German party leaders at 1100BST

◉Volatility in the EUR currency seen at the highest since 2008

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US NFP - Wed Jun 1

If numbers stay around 200k,dollar will be supported

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Euro gapped lower at the open with EURUSD and EURJPY gapping 150 and 300 pips respectively. Downward pressure remains on the currency.

Look to sell EURJPY on pullbacks to the 136 -137 area.