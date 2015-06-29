RI must do This so that there is not Much with Greece

The central crisis hit Greece . The country is not able to pay the debt growing like mountain and is due. Strange condition this is an error in the management of the budget of the Government of Greece in the past. What about Indonesia ?

The Government of Indonesia chalked up penetrate debt position Rp 2.845 .25 trillion, or 24.7 percent against the gross domestic product ( GDP) until May 2015 period .

Economists from the University of Padjajaran , Ina Primiana , Indonesia needs to learn from Greece to use debt in productive activities or shopping , such as building the infrastructure that delivers enormous multiplier effect for the community.

"We have to be careful in the management of foreign debt . Do not let the baseball pay. Because of Greece 's debt for the right to wear the things consumer , using debt to domestic needs that are not too important, " he said while talking with Kapoww . com , Jakarta , Monday (29/ 6/ 2015 ).

INA suggested that Indonesia could reduce the activity of import products , raw materials or more from other countries. These activities require big money , especially if the rupiah 's exchange rate was having attenuation . " Reduce imports by developing domestic industry , " he said.

Minister of Finance (the Minister ) Bambang Brodjonegoro previously stated, the crisis that hit Greece due to past mistakes in the management of the budget.

" That's why we want to reduce budget deficits in 2016 by increasing tax revenues and non- tax. Reduce dependence on debt , the debt shall not be considered everything even though our debt to GDP is still small , " he said .

Bambang noted, the ratio of debt to GDP is currently Indonesia by 25 percent. The figure was much smaller than Japan and the United States respectively 200 percent and 100 percent. "So slowly we lower the ratio of loan ," say him.

Bambang storytelling, Greece currently exposed to the crisis because the country had to pay the debt due to the huge IMF and Europe. "The Government of Greece is now being confused because they have to pay huge debts to the IMF and the Europeans, " he said.

He explains, the blow up debt as result of the management of the budget in previous years very easily in flushing out budget for shopping needs . This will cause the budget deficit Greece broke through the 8 percent.

"To patch up its deficit , easily they issued bonds to the market. When there are economic problems , the letter bond out of conduct , " he explained .