ALERT!!! Saturday 27 June 2015

There will be a

meeting of the

Eurogroup

today

to

seek

a final

deal

between

Greece

and its

creditors

ahead of the

IMF

loan payments

are due on

30 June

.



Without a deal on financial aid, Greece will not be able to do this payment and technically it will be declared default.



The situation of

Greece

has

been at the forefront

in

the FX market

for

a few months and

this time

has come

to ' the

end of the game

.



While the results of the meeting tomorrow Saturday can be unpredictable and would allow increased market volatility that can potentially cause significant market price gap at the opening of the market on a Sunday/Monday.

Please note ... This would not be limited to just the currency pair EUR only, but to all the couples as well as precious metals and CFDS .

In this case we advise all clients to be more vigilant in the transaction , especially for clients who have a pending order or floating order