ALERT!!! Saturday 27 June 2015

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There will be a meeting of the Eurogroup today to seek a final deal between Greece and its creditors ahead of the IMF loan payments are due on 30 June.
The situation of Greece has been at the forefront in the FX market for a few months and this time has come to ' the end of the game.
Without a deal on financial aid, Greece will not be able to do this payment and technically it will be declared default.
Without a deal on financial aid, Greece will not be able to do this payment and technically it will be declared default.
While the results of the meeting tomorrow Saturday can be unpredictable and would allow increased market volatility that can potentially cause significant market price gap at the opening of the market on a Sunday/Monday.
Please note ... This would not be limited to just the currency pair EUR only, but to all the couples as well as precious metals and CFDS.
In this case we advise all clients to be more vigilant in the transaction, especially for clients who have a pending order or floating order
REMEMBER on 15, 2015 and then eyes CHF streaked thousands of pips