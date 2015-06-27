Subject To Prince George, Sales Skyrocketed From Crocs

Shoe manufacturers

origin

of Colorado

,

United States

(USA)

named

Crocs

benefited

thanks to

the Royal family of

Cambridge

i.e.

Prince

George.

As reported by CNBC, from Saturday ( 27/ 6/ 2015 ), toddler pair of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton caught the picture wearing a pair of shoes Crocs foam when participated in a charity Polo match last week. Since then , sales of shoes anti-slip and waterproof have surged roughly 1,500 percent.

"We have seen a large increase in sales of the kids Crocs Crocband since a photo of himself wearing a pair of shoes was released ," said Amazon spokesman Daniel Silverfield to WWD .

With the boost on sales of children's shoes , shoes for retailers struggling to sell even more. Crocs alone Middle play way for promotion this year.

It is the company's effort to win back consumers back. Because , during this Crocs has even been referred to as the shoes are the most hated in America.

In fact, if do a search on Google "I Hate Crocs " will be found to some posting-an website and blog devoted to slamming and kill the character of the brand Crocs .