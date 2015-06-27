The Price Of Gold Slumped Kian, Stressed The Issue Of Greece

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Twas Eroni create country Greece currently is trying to improve its economy, but on the other hand remains a place of alleged guilty of his part in other economy slumped, Greece should remain in the circle of the Euro?
NEW YORK-gold prices continue to be depressed. The price of gold has touched the lowest level in the last three months.
Market participants are indeed central focus to the issue of Greece. Where the country of the euro zone will have a meeting to discuss crucial issues. Thus offered from Reuters, Wednesday (27/6/2015).
The country needs new funds to avoid default on debt totaling USD1,8 billion in IMF are due June 30. If Greece defaults, then the country must be willing to leave the euro.
Gold prices in the spot market down 0.1 percent to 1.179 USD,55 per ounce. Even gold prices had weakened to USD 1,168 .25, the lowest level since June 5.
During this week, commodity prices of precious metals have been rectified to 2.2 percent. In the futures market, the price of gold for delivery Agustrus ride USD1,4 be USD 1,173 .2.