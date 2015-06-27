The Price Of Gold Slumped Kian, Stressed The Issue Of Greece

Twas

Eroni

create

country

Greece

currently

is trying to

improve

its

economy

, but

on the other hand

remains

a

place of

alleged

guilty of

his

part

in other

economy

slumped

,

Greece

should

remain

in the circle

of the Euro

?

NEW YORK- gold prices continue to be depressed. The price of gold has touched the lowest level in the last three months.

Market participants are indeed central focus to the issue of Greece . Where the country of the euro zone will have a meeting to discuss crucial issues . Thus offered from Reuters, Wednesday (27/ 6/ 2015 ).

The country needs new funds to avoid default on debt totaling USD1,8 billion in IMF are due June 30. If Greece defaults, then the country must be willing to leave the euro.

Gold prices in the spot market down 0.1 percent to 1.179 USD,55 per ounce. Even gold prices had weakened to USD 1,168 .25, the lowest level since June 5.