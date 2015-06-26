AUD/USD: Fibonacci levels analysis

Downward movement can reach the level of 0.7600

At the moment the price is near the intersection of the level and Fibonacci arc for the short-term uptrend at the level of 0.7745 (level 38.2%, arc 38.2%). Breakdown of the arc will enable the rise to 0.7777 and 0.7832. In the medium-term the price will rebound from Fibonacci arc of 23.6% and go to the correction level of 0.0% at the level of 0.7600. Another breakdown of the arc 23.6% can boost the rise up to the level of 0.8010.