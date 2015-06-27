Alibaba Group invested into SoftBank Robotics to promote robot industry

Alibaba, Foxconn and SoftBank will work together to promote the global development and expansion of robot industry. So far, SBRH has developed a robot product with emotions named Pepper.



Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group, said that in the future, the robot industry is expected to become the key sector to promote technical breakthroughs in medical, public service, research, and smart home.



Alibaba's interest in the robotics appears focused on enhancing its smart platform and establish research cooperation and communications mechanism with SBRH in various sectors, including machine vision, voice analysis, family smart control systems, and smart network security. Alibaba is betting its smart home products will benefit from more robotics input.

