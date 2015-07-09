Nokia will return to smartphone market after licensing agreement with Microsoft expires in 2016

Chief executive officer Rajeev Suri has confirmed that Nokia will return to the smartphone market. As part of this transition, Foxconn will make Nokia's first Android smartphone.



At present, Foxconn makes N1 tablets for Nokia. This product is reportedly the first product developed by the technical department of Nokia. N1 has been launched in the Chinese mainland and Taiwan and is reportedly well received by consumers. Nokia plans to make it available in more markets in the future.



