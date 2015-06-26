Internet security company Qihoo 360 to establish a medical e-commerce joint venture

Chinese Internet security company Qihoo 360 has signed a strategic cooperation framework with Guohua, a subsidiary of Sinopharm Group.



With the cooperation, the two parties will create an online pharmaceutical sales platform to solve the difficulties and high-price issue in the medical care sector for medical distribution. Many forms of pharmaceutical products are illegal to be sold online in China, so the companies have not specified how ow what they are doing to avoid these regulatory issues. Meanwhile, the two parties said they will implement more cooperation in the online medical sector in the future.



Sinopharm will provide unprecedented price and resource supports to the emerging e-commerce platform.