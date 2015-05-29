Internet security provider Qihoo 360 announced new enterprise security group and new product named SkyEye

Chinese Internet security provider Qihoo 360 announced the establishment of a new enterprise security group.



Qi Xiangdong, president of Qihoo 360, will be chief executive officer of this new enterprise security group. Financial details, including capitalization structure for the technology business, were not made available by the company.



Using the research resources of Qihoo 360's mobile security research institute, network security research institute, network attack and defense lab, and vulnerability Research Lab, the enterprise security group aims to provide security solutions and services to enterprise users throughout China.



Qihoo 360 also released its new product named "SkyEye", which features a big data-based unknown threat sensing system. It can help large enterprise customers in the government, finance, and energy sectors discover and track unknown threats.

