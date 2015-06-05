Internet security provider Qihoo 360 and real estate developer Huayuan Group have now formed a strategic partnership

Financial terms and organizational details of the new arrangement have not been released by either company.

The firms will design and provide family security smart products and management systems, covering smart cameras, secure routers, healthkit devices, home appliance safety alarms, and gas and smoke smart alarms. With those products, Qihoo 360 will help Huayuan Group improve existing public area security monitoring system and establish a new family security smart management service.

Zhou Hongyi, chairman of Qihoo 360, said that the strategic IoT cooperation with Huayuan Group aims to create various innovative smart hardware using the omnipresent Internet to establish secure and convenient smart community and smart homes.