0
141
There is no Japan economic data releases on Monday yesterday, however, reportedthat the Government will use a flexible approach to hold the annual increase inexpenditure sectors, with the aim to reduce the debt pile up. So the Governmentrestrict spending of 1.6 trilun yen for 3 years until March 2016.
The movement of this pair tends to be limited because investors still observe anydevelopments in Greece today.
USDJPY predicted will be moving up to the level of 123.70 at bolinger top 5 daily.Correction may occur at the level of 123.25 on MA 5 Daily.
Yesterday was the highest position and the lowest was 123.38 122.55.
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