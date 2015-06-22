Layout with Donald Trump, from Jet to Private Helicopter

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Donald Trump seems to understand how to spread the wealth. In addition to creating some of the most famous in the country, he also has a personal stake in Manhattan to Palm Beach which are all decorated with gold.
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As reported by the Business Insider, Friday (19/6/2015), this miliader collection, ranging from houses, cars, planes and more.
Donald Trump calls the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue as a second home. Most of the time is spent on the Trump Tower has 68 story skyscraper.
Trump sleep in Penthouse full of gold and diamond-covered door. Even the Penthousenye have a water fountain.
When Trump felt tired, he can use the Boeing 757 for USD100 million or jet to the home of another magnitude. Trump jets seat belts also overlaid with gold.
While in the army, Trump could use luxurious cars or motorcycles. Trump owns Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini Diablo blue electric output of 1997 and the Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren.
In 1985, Trump bought Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach with the price of USD10 million and turn it into a private club that reached the extent of 17 hectares. Not only that, Trump also changed House heiress Marjorie Merriweather built in 1924 as a private club. The House has 57 rooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and three bomb shelters.
In 1995, Trump purchased 213 acres properties in New York called Seven Springs. For membatar property, Trump reportedly is spending money on USD7,5 million. Originally she planned to make the golf course but canceled due to opposition from local people.
To meet the luxury life, Trump hired a motorbike to make pengrain motor of 24-karat gold. Then in 2011, Trump purchased the home of Patricia Kluge at a price of USD6,5 million. This purchase made after buying a vineyard valued at USD6,2 million.
And this year, Trump purchased the helicopters Sikorsky S-76. He spent thousands to USD750 redesign with 24-karat gold decoration.
see more news in : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111330