Layout with Donald Trump, from Jet to Private Helicopter

Donald Trump

seems to

understand how

to spread

the wealth

.

In addition to creating

some

of the most famous

in the country,

he also has

a

personal

stake

in Manhattan

to

Palm Beach

which are all

decorated with

gold.

As reported by the Business Insider, Friday (19/ 6/ 2015 ), this miliader collection , ranging from houses, cars , planes and more.

Donald Trump calls the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue as a second home. Most of the time is spent on the Trump Tower has 68 story skyscraper .

Trump sleep in Penthouse full of gold and diamond -covered door . Even the Penthousenye have a water fountain .

When Trump felt tired, he can use the Boeing 757 for USD100 million or jet to the home of another magnitude . Trump jets seat belts also overlaid with gold .

While in the army, Trump could use luxurious cars or motorcycles . Trump owns Rolls-Royce , Lamborghini Diablo blue electric output of 1997 and the Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren.

In 1985, Trump bought Mar -a - Lago estate in Palm Beach with the price of USD10 million and turn it into a private club that reached the extent of 17 hectares. Not only that, Trump also changed House heiress Marjorie Merriweather built in 1924 as a private club . The House has 57 rooms , 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, and three bomb shelters .

In 1995, Trump purchased 213 acres properties in New York called Seven Springs . For membatar property, Trump reportedly is spending money on USD7,5 million. Originally she planned to make the golf course but canceled due to opposition from local people .

To meet the luxury life , Trump hired a motorbike to make pengrain motor of 24-karat gold . Then in 2011, Trump purchased the home of Patricia Kluge at a price of USD6,5 million. This purchase made after buying a vineyard valued at USD6,2 million.