Being a Strong Footing to 59.92 Oil

Analysis of the trend of major Oil

USDX moves like that have been predicted in an analysis last Friday where prices touched the level balance 95.45 and EMA downloads and bounce down to 94.65 support level , it also means prices have to penetrate the level balance of 95.00 . like the custom price , the price trend will continue until the predicted support level 92.4 if prices penetrate stated level balance 95.00 and it means at this time prediction refers to trend down in the USDX .

Oil certainly will be affected in the USDX motion . Negative correlation of reference as used in previous analyses , predicted oil would move up opposite a tumbling USDX motion .





Analysis of trend of minor Oil

Prices can not rise up to penetrate the level balance 61.02 , prices continue to fall and forming a new low-end 59.73 and also touched the level balance 59.92 . At the end of the trend reversal looks at the price , this can be interpreted as the price reacts with level balance 59.92 . Based on the analysis of the predicted prices would rise USDX , this corresponds to a price that are reacting with a level footing 59.92 which is strong enough to reverse the price in initiating the trend up . If prices really go up then the support level will be level 59.73 safe enough to be used as stop loss, and level balance 60.33 will become the most likely price goals at the moment this time around.