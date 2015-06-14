Google ceo So Favorite Boss 2015

The CEO of Google founder Larry Page always eat in the cafeteria free of companies like other employees , he also does not hesitate to share the table with junior staff . He is known to be very generous to employees , one of them by providing paid leave for 12 weeks to 18 weeks and new dad to mom.

Because of its nature , the Page 's favorite boss dubbed the 2015 version Glassdoor website . As much as 97 percent of the users approve of the way the Page build Google.

It is the sixth time this year Glasdoor do ranking against the CEO, and Page this year obtained first rank , before he ranks 11th with a total of 93 percent of the vote .

Glassdoor site based in Mill Valley, CA, has pioneered a unique way among other job sites . This site contains job listings, salary information , and reviews of the company.

Here , the American boss of 20 favorite 2015 , as reported by Forbes , page of Saturday ( 13/ 6/ 2015 ):

1. Larry Page , Google

2. Mark Parker, Nike

3. Charles c. Butt, HEB.

4. Mark Zuckerberg , Facebook

5. Scott Scher , Ultimate Software

6. Hugh Grant, Monsanto

7. Lloyd Blankfein , Goldman Sachs

8. John Schlifske , Northwestern Mutual

9. Glenn Johnson, Global Insight

10. Tim Cook , Apple

11. Dara Khosrowshahi , Expedia

12. Jeff Weiner , LinkedIn

13. Craig Jelinek , Costco

14. John Legere , T-Mobile

15. Jim Weddle , Edward Jones

16. John Watson , Chevron

17. Calvin McDonald, Sephora

18. Mark Weinberger , EY

19. the A.G. Laffley , P&G