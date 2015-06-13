The Best 10 King of the richest and most Generous

10 King of the richest and most Generous



The leaders of the Kingdom throughout the world already ascertained have wealth abounds. But the State of the world economy, such as the ups and downs of world oil prices also change the total wealth of the Kingdom.



Forbes has made a list of 10 leaders of the world's richest Royal. The following sequence of 10 richest as reported by the King of the Time, Thursday (4/6/2015).



1. The King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej



Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is the longest reign in the history of Thailand. His fortune is estimated at USD30 billion in 2014. The wealth of King Bhumibol is managed by the Crown Property Bureau. The amount also includes more than 3,000 acres of land in downtown Bangkok and shares in Siam Cement and Siam Commercial Bank. He also has Golden Jubilee diamond Carat 545, the biggest chunk of the world's diamonds.







2. Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah



According to Forbes, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah has wealth estimated at USD20 billion in 2011. His wealth is a result of the development of oil and gas in Brunei. He is also known to be very wasteful to shop for luxury goods. According to reports of the sultan of Brunei bought 600 Rolls Royce luxury cars. Known himself also bought a luxury home was named Nurul Iman Palace for USD350 million.



3. Saudi Arabia King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud



According to Forbes, the King of Saudi Arabia Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is estimated to have a net worth of USD18 billion in 2011. Himself also crowned as the world's third richest man, before he finally died 23 January 2015 pad. The estimated his fortune derived from construction projects valued at USD26 billion, which is digarapnya since he was appointed as a King in 2005.



4. Abu Dhabi Emir Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan



The Emir or ruler of Abu Dhabi, Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan is expected to have up to Us $ 15 billion in wealth. As Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which manages the reserve excess oil in the UAE. Through it, Sheikh Khalifa diperkirakaaan manage oil senial setengan trillion dollars. He is also known for his generosity as they often contribute to the countries who need medical facilities and assistance.



5. The Emir of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum



The Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the Emir of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum is estimated to have a net worth of USD4 billion according to the record in 2011. Sheikh Mohammed is also known for his generosity. It can be seen from his contributions of USD10 billion in 2007 to establish the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. The charity aims to empower future generations to develop a sustainable solution in the Arab world.



6. The Prince of Liechtenstein Hans Adam II



According to Forbes the Prince of Liechtenstein Hans Adam II is estimated to have a net worth of USD3,5 billion. His wealth comes from the Liechtenstein Global Trust, which is the largest private, family-owned company in Europe. The Prince is also known to be very wasteful to fill the collection in the Museum of Liechtenstein.



7. The former Emir of Qatar, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani



Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani has an estimated wealth of up to USD2,4 billion. His wealth comes from the formation of the Qatar Investment Authority, the managing company of the country's oil and gas reserves. Sheik Hamad is also known as a contributor to funds from leading Arab media Al Jazeera of USD137 million.



8. Prince of Monaco Alber II



According to calculations by Forbes as Prince of Monaco Albert II is estimated to have a net worth of USD1 billion. His fortune includes ownership in the Société des bains de mer de Monaco, which is the company that manages the wealth of Monte Carlo Casino and the Opera de Monte-Carlo.



9. Shah Karim al-Hussayni, Aga Khan IV of France



Shah Karim al-Hussayni, Aga Khan to IV of France, is estimated to have amounted to USD800. The Aga Khan, is known to have many treasures including a Deluxe Yacht Club in Sardinia.



10. Sultan Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said



Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said, is estimated to have a net worth of USD700 million in 2011. His personal fortune was coming from his country's oil and gas sector. The Sultan is also known for generous with financing some restoration of mosques around the country.

