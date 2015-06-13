The King Of Spain Remove The Title Countess His Sister

The King of Spain Felipe VI remove the title Countess his sister . The Court said this was done due to the strong pressure on Cristina de Borbon to cede the right of succession , while he was preparing to face trial on charges of tax evasion .

Reported by Reuters on Friday (12/ 6), removal of the title is done by the King of Spain , 47 , who was almost a year ago after his father Juan Carlos abdicates. This is part of an effort to revive the image of the monarchy of Spain that was tarnished by scandal.

Cristina on trial this year and will become a member of the Kingdom of Spain first face prosecution. Investigation of corruption in Spain showed high levels of corruption that makes the destruction of people's confidence in their institutions .

The title of Duchess of Palma de Mallorca is given to Cristina by his father when Cristina is married to the former athlete Inaki Urdangarin , handball , in 1997. Undangaris own incur charges of fraud and embezzlement of public funds following an investigation that goes towards charity Noos Foundation .

Late last year, Cristina and her husband , along with 15 other people ordered to stand trial after an investigation into the corruption case involving the two. There has been no court case even though the schedule is expected to get to the Court on the second peruh this year.