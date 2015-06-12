EU officials formally discuss Greek default. Media about Greece

As the talks between Greece and its partners have come into a dead end, rumors about Greece's default now seem to come true, as EU officials have formally started discussing the country's default.

At talks in Bratislava held on Thursday there were outlined three possible scenarios for what would happen with Greece at the end of June if it does not pay by the deadline.



Officials considered that the least likely option is a successful cash-for-reform deal next week.



A further extension of the current bailout program, which expires this month at the same time as Greece must repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF, was the second possibility.



The third - discussed formally for the first time at such a senior level in the EU - was to accept Greece could default, says Reuters.

Read these articles to get the latest news on Greek debt crisis development:

Reuters: Exclusive: Euro zone formally discusses Greek default for first time

The Guardian: EU officials reportedly discuss Greek default for first time as markets slip – business live

Bloomberg: Keeping Greece in the Euro May Have Nothing to Do With Finances

Deutsche Welle: How much money is at stake over Greece?

BBC News: Greek bank stocks plunge after debt negotiations stall



