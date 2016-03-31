Eurozone Consumer Prices Fall For Second Month

Eurozone consumer prices decreased for the second straight month in March, flash data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in March from a year ago following a 0.2 percent drop in February. The annual decline matched economists' expectations.



Headline inflation has been below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent' since early 2013.



The core HICP that excludes fresh food and energy prices, accelerated more-than-expected to 1 percent from 0.8 percent a month ago. Prices were expected to gain 0.9 percent in March.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

