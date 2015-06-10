With The “FFS AUTO ROBOT” You Can Also Succeed & Your Life Will Never Be The Same

What IB do I need for this ?
Thanks !
Thanks for the recommendations on info !
Heinz
Hello,
I try to figure out what it is. Just look for some comments:
www.myfxbook.com/community/trading-systems/alfred-georgeson-scam/103303,1
www.myfxbook.com/community/trading-systems/brokerarbitragecom/771938,3
Looks like scam
BR
Aurimas
Всё красиво. Отличная работа!
Вот только где найти нулевой спред без комиссии:(
У HF на VIP счёте спред от 0,2 пипсов с комиссией $3 за лот.
Hello,
I try to figure out what it is. Just look for some comments:
www.myfxbook.com/community/trading-systems/alfred-georgeson-scam/103303,1
www.myfxbook.com/community/trading-systems/brokerarbitragecom/771938,3
Looks like scam
BR
Aurimas
Thanks friend for your nice job. I had visited and read all the comments and this is really helpful for all.
Thanks again to safe lot of traders.
VEXORA SERA
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