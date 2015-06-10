BOJ boosted the YEN with his comment about Yen weakness. He implied that a lower Yen was a boost to Japan's economy and that is hard to see Yen's effective rate falling further. The comment itself plummeted the YEN sending CADJPY down below 101,

Technically CADJPY could continue falling towards 99.00 but we get a retracement to the upside, we could use it for short trades. 100.30/35 ( ,61.8,Fibo ) shows confluence and now moment sellers should reject the price towards 99.00.