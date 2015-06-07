Money Must Reads: what you need to know about money and investing

It’s not a good idea to tell people they’re not saving enough for retirement. Have you ever been tempted to borrow cash on your credit card? Don’t be. Wasik also has advice for student loan borrowers. More than 40 million Americans are facing some $1.2 trillion in student debt, and one in 8 million Americans have defaulted on them. It’s been a fun year for equity investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 26% and the S&P 500 is enjoying a nice 34% wave. Sure boomers are living longer than their parents, but they’re also living more expensive lives. You’re wrong if you want to reduce the national debt, according to Forbes contrib Stan Collender. Collender looks at some surprising research IMF that notes “spending and taxing policies needed to pay down the debt in most circumstances will do far more damage to the U.S. economy than reducing the borrowing.

Here's what you need to know about money and investing this weekend.