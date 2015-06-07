SIMPLE TRADING



Simple trading technique I first started from an observation and research since 2009 and prior to that year I went along without studying its own signal and the memorized candle pattern formation and motion pattern chart formations so that I can conclude form these patterns as needle - stitch it turns out his name shadow , greeting 3 fingers that his name turns bullish or bearish candlestick three white soldiers etc .. I learned self-taught advised of the results of the analysis and observe only .. now I spend more techniques separator / banana tree logic antecedent slash with a sword it will leave

unidirectional split

..and if effects of lead on the results from the bottom down and when the results will be upwards .. Take Profit Simple Trading with 15-30 pips every day consistently

Combine with Fibo R to maximize the accuracy of shooting



The most important notes :



Keep in mind that the key is located on SEPARATOR

my signal trading >>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434



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