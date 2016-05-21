This is the 'world's cheapest currency'

0
183
It's the Polish zloty. So just how undervalued is the zloty? According to Deutsche Bank's Global FX Research team, led by Alan Ruskin and George Saravelos, the currency is "extremely cheap" and undervalued by about 10%. Poland's economy expanded 3.0% year-over-year in the first quarter, and while that was the weakest growth in more than two years, economists maintain a favorable outlook on the country's future. DB says the macro outlook for Poland is "robust," pointing to strong PMI data, unemployment near record lows, and rising wages among the reasons for their positive view. The team believes the Polish ... READ MORE