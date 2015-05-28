Chinese stocks fall to 4-month lows as stakes in banks are cut; Margin financing rules tightened
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Chinese stocks fall to 4-month lows as stakes in banks are cut; Margin financing rules tightened

28 May 2015, 16:22
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On Thursday China's mainland markets were the main losers in Asia, as worries over tighter requirements on margin financing spurred selloff.

Separately, filings signaled that China Central Huijin Investment Ltd., a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. (CIC), cut its stakes in the country's biggest state-owned banks for the first time.

On Thursday China's key Shanghai Composite declined 6.5 percent to 4,620.27, marking its biggest one-day loss since January 19 and breaking an eight-session winning streak.

The CSI 300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen tumbled 6.7 percent, while the start-up board ChiNext sank 5.4 percent.

Local media reports said the filings to Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing showed that China Central Huijin sold 300 million Shanghai-listed shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) and 280 million Shanghai-listed shares of China Construction Bank Corporation on Tuesday, for a combined amount of over 3.5 billion yuan ($560 million), MarketWatch reported.

In Shanghai, financial stocks suffered a huge selloff, with China Construction Bank Corporation, ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China Ltd. all losing more than 5%.

The selloff was also driven as in recent days several brokers tightened up their margin-financing rules, including increasing the amount of cash clients must put down for their deposits.

#China, Shanghai Composite, Bank of China, ChiNext, ICBC