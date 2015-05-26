EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Pivot Points, TA – May 26th 2015
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Pivot Points, TA – May 26th 2015

26 May 2015, 13:04
EURUSD Daily Pivots

R3

1.1055

R2

1.1031

R1

1.1003

Pivot

1.098

S1

1.0952

S2

1.0930

S3

1.0902

 EURUSDH4

EURUSD (1.0929): EURUSD broke below the 1.10 psychological price level yesterday and looks poised for a possible retest to 1.082 support level as noted in yesterday's analysis. Despite the thin trading conditions, the Euro continued to drift lower but could possibly test the broken support at 1.10 for resistance. It will be interesting to watch how price will react to the 1.082 price level as a break lower could see the Euro resume its bearish trend again, albeit the most important aspect would be to post fresh lows below 1.05, where the next support level comes in.

USDJPY Daily Pivots

R3

122.073

R2

121.925

R1

121.741

Pivot

121.593

S1

121.41

S2

121.261

S3

121.078

USDJPYH4 

USDJPY (121.842): USDJPY continued to push higher yesterday posting fresh highs above 121.575. We could anticipate a dip to this level at 121.575 through the daily pivot level before the currency continues to post fresh highs. This uptrend looks well supported although 121.175 will be a key level to watch in case prices decline. To the upside, the next main price level is 123.978.

GBPUSD Daily Pivots

R3

1.555

R2

1.5528

R1

1.5499

Pivot

1.5477

S1

1.5447

S2

1.5426

S3

1.5397

  GBPUSDH4

GBPUSD (1.5448): GBPUSD has been moving in a range between 1.551 through 1.5455. A break below 1.5455 will likely see the GBPUSD push lower towards 1.5208 where the next support level comes in. To the upside, the GBPUSD will have to break above and possibly establish a strong support at 1.5513 in order to break higher ground closing above 1.58.

