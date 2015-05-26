EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Pivot Points, TA – May 26th 2015

EURUSD Daily Pivots

R3 1.1055 R2 1.1031 R1 1.1003 Pivot 1.098 S1 1.0952 S2 1.0930 S3 1.0902

EURUSD (1.0929): EURUSD broke below the 1.10 psychological price level yesterday and looks poised for a possible retest to 1.082 support level as noted in yesterday's analysis. Despite the thin trading conditions, the Euro continued to drift lower but could possibly test the broken support at 1.10 for resistance. It will be interesting to watch how price will react to the 1.082 price level as a break lower could see the Euro resume its bearish trend again, albeit the most important aspect would be to post fresh lows below 1.05, where the next support level comes in.

USDJPY Daily Pivots

R3 122.073 R2 121.925 R1 121.741 Pivot 121.593 S1 121.41 S2 121.261 S3 121.078

USDJPY (121.842): USDJPY continued to push higher yesterday posting fresh highs above 121.575. We could anticipate a dip to this level at 121.575 through the daily pivot level before the currency continues to post fresh highs. This uptrend looks well supported although 121.175 will be a key level to watch in case prices decline. To the upside, the next main price level is 123.978.

GBPUSD Daily Pivots

R3 1.555 R2 1.5528 R1 1.5499 Pivot 1.5477 S1 1.5447 S2 1.5426 S3 1.5397

GBPUSD (1.5448): GBPUSD has been moving in a range between 1.551 through 1.5455. A break below 1.5455 will likely see the GBPUSD push lower towards 1.5208 where the next support level comes in. To the upside, the GBPUSD will have to break above and possibly establish a strong support at 1.5513 in order to break higher ground closing above 1.58.