FX Review FxTaTrader Weekly Strategy Week 22 / Sunday 24-May-2015

In this article I will provide my view on the CHF/JPY, GBP/AUD and the EUR/GBP. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the FxTaTrader weekly strategy . I will pick one to analyse in more detail from the pairs that have not been discussed yet recently.

Open/pending positions of last week

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.

In the weekly chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area and the histogram is showing increase of momentum.

The Parabolic SAR is long and showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

This pair will be analyzed briefly, for more information read the article Weekly Review Strategy Wk20 where the pair was tipped for going long. The pair found the uptrend again in week 18 after a strong pullback in March and April. The pair found support around the 23,6% Fibo level measured from the low of Jan 14 at 114,079 and the high of the day after at 138,870. The pair offered a good opportunity in week 19 week and (pending) orders have been opened for this pair. The CHF is a strong currency from a longer term perspective and has a currency score of 6. The JPY is a weak currency and has a currency score of 1 for several weeks. With a Currency score difference of 5 and the CHF better classified it is an interesting pair.Although the pair is showing strength in the Weekly chart it is consolidating in the Daily and 4 Hour chart. The Ranking and Rating list shows a rank of only 27. If the pair reverses it will be most probably of a temporary nature. A stop loss has been placed on the open position, as usual, just in case of a stronger pullback.Ranking and rating list Week 22Rank: 27Rating: =Total outlook: Up

Possible position for coming week

As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article of this weekend the GBP has a score of 8 and the EUR a score of 3.

In the current Ranking and Rating list of this weekend the pair has a rank of 3. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical Analysis charts.

Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes this an attractive opportunity.





On the monthly(context) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Since the monthly chart is used to get the context how that pair is developing for the long term the indicators are looking fine because they are showing strength in the current downtrend.

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

On the daily(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting almost all of the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



EUR/GBP Weekly chart



This pair will be analyzed in detail. The GBP found the uptrend again and the EUR remains weak from a longer term perspective. The pair is clearly in a downtrend and had a pullback in the last weeks. The downtrend seems to resume again in the Weekly and Daily chart. It is a pair to monitor in the coming week.Ranking and rating list Week 22Rank: 3Rating: - -Based on the currency score the pair looked interesting in the last 3 months. The GBP is a strong currency from a longer term perspective and although the score was very low in March it seems, based on the different TA charts, as if the currency will remain in the coming period at the right level. The EUR is a weak currency from a longer term perspective and had in the last weeks a strong pullback. It seems that the pullback is over and this offers an opportunity. With currently a Score difference of 5 and the GBP being better classified it is an interesting pair for taking positions in the coming week.Monthly chart: DownWeekly chart: DownDaily chart: DownTotal outlook: Down





On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.

In the weekly chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area and the histogram is showing strength.

The Parabolic SAR is long and showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

