EURUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - German Gross Domestic Product and 24 pips price movement

past data is 0.3%

forecast data is 0.3%

actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

"The German economy continued to grow at a slightly slower pace. As the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) already reported in its first release of 13 May 2015, the gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.3% - upon price, seasonal and calendar adjustment - in the first quarter of 2015 compared with the fourth quarter of 2014. A marked increase of +0.7% was recorded in the last quarter of 2014, as reported earlier. For the entire year of 2014, GDP values did not change as compared with the figures published so far (+1.6%)."



==========

EURUSD M5: 24 pips price movement by EUR - German GDP news event

M5 chart





