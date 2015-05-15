Weekly digest May 11-15: Main events from Europe's strong economic growth to silver forecasts and China's investment

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Europe shows the strongest economic growth since 2011, outpacing the U.S. and U.K. Will the pickup last?



This week's main events, analysis, forex overview: Drags on U.S. economy, Speculations on Fed rate hike; Greek drama; China's investment



Commodity market news: Analysis and overview



Company news: 'Brexit' and U.K. businesses; weakened dollar and Q2 earnings; Shale oil producers and their production

