Weekly digest May 11-15: Main events from Europe's strong economic growth to silver forecasts and China's investment

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Europe shows the strongest economic growth since 2011, outpacing the U.S. and U.K. Will the pickup last?
- MQL5 Blogs: Five obstacles eurozone economy faces
- MQL5 Blogs: Reasons for optimism: Europe's GDP growth signals wider rebound
- CNBC: No kidding: Euro zone economy outpaces US
- MQL5 Blogs: German economy: Exports weaken, domestic consumption remains strong
- Forbes: German GDP Growth Slows, French And Italian Rises
- Deutsche Welle: Opinion: Headwinds for Germany's economy
- Guardian: Growing pains: how eurozone economies are faring
This week's main events, analysis, forex overview: Drags on U.S. economy, Speculations on Fed rate hike; Greek drama; China's investment
- Bloomberg: Dollar Bulls Wondering What Went Wrong in Drop to Four-Month Low
- Guardian: Nasdaq bets on bitcoin's blockchain as the future of finance
- MQL5 Blogs: Morgan Stanley: Dollar and energy story are two big drags on U.S. economy - Analysis
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of England cuts U.K.'s growth forecast, signals rate hikes will be gradual
- Bloomberg: Debt Traders to Fed: We Dare You to Try Raising Rates This Year
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed official: Don't be surprised when Fed raises rates
- MarketWatch: Fed’s rate-hike path, not timing, is what matters, says Schwab strategist
- Forbes: I'm Not Sure I Would Believe These Greek Budget Numbers
- Bloomberg: Draghi Says ECB Policy Potent as Low-Rate Risks Monitored
- Guardian: Draghi dampens talk of ending QE stimulus early - as it happened
- Deutsche Welle: China's overseas investment surges
Commodity market news: Analysis and overview
- MQL5 Blogs: OPEC: Oil prices will hardly rise above $100 in the next decade - Analysis
- MQL5 Blogs: IEA: Global battle between OPEC and non-OPEC producers only starting
- MarketWatch: Peter Schiff, more bullish than ever, sees gold headed to $5,000 an oz.
- MQL5 Blogs: Report: Global gold demand steady, investment rises
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysis: Silver predicted to surge 40% by end of 2015
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Demand for gold from China will improve in 2015 - Video
Company news: 'Brexit' and U.K. businesses; weakened dollar and Q2 earnings; Shale oil producers and their production
- MQL5 Blogs: Will U.K. businesses benefit from 'Brexit'? Representatives answer
- Bloomberg: SABMiller Agrees to Acquire Meantime to Add U.K. Craft Beers
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Q2 earnings may be better-than-expected, thanks to weak dollar
- Bloomberg: Here Are the Four Big Things Companies Talked About on Their Latest Earnings Calls
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB: Greece's banks well equipped to deal with financial crisis
- Forbes: Whither Japan Stocks: Sharp's Three Year Recovery Plan Leaves Little Room For Error
- BloombergView: Corporate Japan Answers to Nobody
- CNBC: Sharp off the hook, for now
- Forbes: Will The World's New Swing Oil Producer Stand Up?
- MarketWatch: Shale-oil producers ready to raise production
- CNBC: Italian luxury CEO still believes in Russia, China
Self-development for traders: Classic chart patterns; Goldman's best stocks; Warren Buffett's reads
- MarketWatch: Warren Buffett reads for up to 6 hours each day
- MQL5 Blogs: How to Trade - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- MQL5 Blogs: Something to Read - Trading Classic Chart Patterns
- MQL5 Blogs: Webinar - Flow Scalping Strategies with Ferran Font Ramentol
- Forbes: Goldman's Best Stocks To Benefit From Young Money
- CNBC: The 10 stocks likely to drop this summer: Goldman
- MarketWatch: The screaming buy signal from the gathering bears
- MarketWatch: It’s time to move into energy stocks, says J.P. Morgan Chase