Weekly digest May 11-15: Main events from Europe's strong economic growth to silver forecasts and China's investment
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest May 11-15: Main events from Europe's strong economic growth to silver forecasts and China's investment

15 May 2015, 14:39
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Europe shows the strongest economic growth since 2011, outpacing the U.S. and U.K. Will the pickup last?

This week's main events, analysis, forex overview: Drags on U.S. economy, Speculations on Fed rate hike; Greek drama; China's investment

Commodity market news: Analysis and overview

Company news: 'Brexit' and U.K. businesses; weakened dollar and Q2 earnings; Shale oil producers and their production

Self-development for traders: Classic chart patterns; Goldman's best stocks; Warren Buffett's reads

#gold, silver, GDP, ECB, weekly digest, Brexit, Fed rate hike