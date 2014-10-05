10 Weekend Reads

The Astonishing Story of the Federal Reserve on 9-11 (Daily Kos)

The Self-Made Man: The Story of America’s Most Pliable, Pernicious, Irrepressible Myth (Slate)

Revisiting the Lehman Brothers Bailout That Never Was (NYT)

Zero Percent Water (Medium)



Exodus: Elon Musk argues that we must put a million people on Mars if we are to ensure that humanity has a future (Aeon) see also Larry Ellison Bought an Island in Hawaii. Now What? (NYT)

Larry Ellison Bought an Island in Hawaii. Now What? (NYT) There is much to learn from the paper towel: Making products as simple as possible (Medium)

The NSA and Me (The Intercept)

Why is Thomas Piketty’s 700-page book a bestseller? Capital in the Twenty-First Century has swept American discourse. Four experts – Brad DeLong, Tyler Cowen, Stephanie Kelton and Emanuel Derman – take on why that is (The Guardian)

has swept American discourse. Four experts – Brad DeLong, Tyler Cowen, Stephanie Kelton and Emanuel Derman – take on why that is (The Guardian) The Internet Is Broken, and Shellshock Is Just the Start of Our Woes (Wired)

It’s silly to be frightened of being dead. The process of dying is another matter (The Guardian)

What are you reading?

