10 Weekend Reads

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- The Astonishing Story of the Federal Reserve on 9-11 (Daily Kos)
- The Self-Made Man: The Story of America’s Most Pliable, Pernicious, Irrepressible Myth (Slate)
- Revisiting the Lehman Brothers Bailout That Never Was (NYT)
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Zero Percent Water (Medium)
- Exodus: Elon Musk argues that we must put a million people on Mars if we are to ensure that humanity has a future (Aeon) see also Larry Ellison Bought an Island in Hawaii. Now What? (NYT)
- There is much to learn from the paper towel: Making products as simple as possible (Medium)
- The NSA and Me (The Intercept)
- Why is Thomas Piketty’s 700-page book a bestseller? Capital in the Twenty-First Century has swept American discourse. Four experts – Brad DeLong, Tyler Cowen, Stephanie Kelton and Emanuel Derman – take on why that is (The Guardian)
- The Internet Is Broken, and Shellshock Is Just the Start of Our Woes (Wired)
- It’s silly to be frightened of being dead. The process of dying is another matter (The Guardian)
What are you reading?