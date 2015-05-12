U.S. Treasury yields rise to highest level in almost six months

On Tuesday morning the U.S. Treasury market saw a huge selloff, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rising 5.9 basis points to 2.331%, the highest point since Nov. 21.

The intense selling was spurred by a similar meltdown in the eurozone’s government bond market. It has been going on for more than two weeks and continued on Tuesday.



On Tuesday the yield on the 10-year benchmark German bund jumped 12.3 basis points to 0.713%.



European peripherals, such as Spain, Italy and Portugal, also had their yields jump between 10 and 13 basis points.