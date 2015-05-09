The Diary Of A Layabout Trader
My Trading

The Diary Of A Layabout Trader

9 May 2015, 22:20
Norbert-Reinhold Stechkahnfahrer Saldanha
Norbert-Reinhold Stechkahnfahrer Saldanha
0
201
If i get my trading wrong, this will be my song!!!!!!!!!! :-)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fweDgi4Ab_s    Or click source! :-)
#dax, FTSE, Trading, day trading, forex, investing, spread betting