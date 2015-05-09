All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading The Diary Of A Layabout Trader 9 May 2015, 22:20 Norbert-Reinhold Stechkahnfahrer Saldanha 0 201 If i get my trading wrong, this will be my song!!!!!!!!!! :-) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fweDgi4Ab_s Or click source! :-) #dax, FTSE, Trading, day trading, forex, investing, spread betting Source To add comments, please log in or register How to Use a Demo Trading Account the Right Way Trading Systems 35 0 1 Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 55 0 1 Expert Advisor Vs Manual Trading: Which Is Better? Trading Systems 40 0 1 Are Expert Advisors Really Profitable? Trading Systems 40 0 1 MQL5 vs Python — which language for algo trading? Trading Systems 56 0 1 What is an Expert Advisor? Trading Systems 42 0 1 The Psychology of Consistency Trading Systems 62 0 Ashinton: More Than Trading Software Trading Systems 66 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 75 0 You'll Get Banned for Copy Trading You Never Knew About. A Walkthrough of the New Section in Prop Firm Vertical Other 96 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 12 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 18 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 20 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 25 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 26 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 24 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 27 0 200 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 54 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 35 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB