Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Possible Topping Below $70.00 for Crude Oil

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

"Prices are on pace to test April’s swing bottom anew after a second consecutive day of heavy losses. A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 11737 exposes the 50% level at 11688."

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

"Prices are edging lower as expected after putting in a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern, warning that a double top may be taking shape. A break below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 2065.70 exposes the 50% level at 2047.10."

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

"Prices continue to oscillate in a choppy range around the $1200/oz figure. A break below range support at 1178.09 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1161.16. Range resistance remains at 1214.64."



CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

"Prices put in a Shooting Star candlestick below resistance at 67.55, the 50% Fibonacci expansion, hinting at ebbing upside momentum and warning that a move downward may be ahead. A break below the 38.2% level at 66.09 exposes the 23.6% Fib at 64.29. Alternatively, a push above the 67.55 targets the 61.8% expansion at 69.01."

