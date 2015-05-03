FX Weekly Currency Score Wk19 / Sun. 03-May-2015

It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.
___________________________________________
Last 3 months currency classification
The last 3 months currency
classification from a longer term
perspective
are provided for reference
purposes. There
are some changes and the new classification is provided here with
the necessary charts which can be found at the bottom of this article.
The
currencies are
classified for the coming weeks as follows:
- Strong: USD / CHF / NZD. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.
- Average: GBP / CAD. The preferred range is from 4 to 5.
- Weak: EUR / JPY / AUD. The preferred range is from 1 to 3.
___________________________________________
Currency ScoreFor analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below the following deviations:
- The NZD has a score of 3. This is a strong currency and it should have by preference a score of 6 or higher. It has a score at the moment of an average currency.
- The CAD has a score of 7. This is an average currency and it should have by preference a score from 4 to 5. It has a score at the moment of a strong currency.
- The EUR has a score of 4. This is a weak currency and it should have by preference a score of 1 or 2. It has a score at the moment of an average currency.
The conclusion is:
- Most currencies are at the right level when looking at the last 3 months currency classification except for the NZD, CAD and EUR.
- There is a strong pullback at the moment for the NZD when looking at the market as a whole.
- There is a light pullback for the EUR when looking at the market as a whole.
- There is an increase of momentum for the CAD that is getting stronger.
- The pairs that we may look at are all most
probably tredning except for the pairs with the NZD and EUR which are
most probably ranging.
___________________________________________
Currency
Score difference
- CHF/JPY with the AUD/USD
- AUD/CHF with the USD/JPY
- CAD/JPY with the AUD/CHF
- AUD/CAD with the CHF/JPY
___________________________________________
- The CHF/JPY is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.
- The AUD/USD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.
- The AUD/CHF is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.
- The USD/JPY is in an uptrend and within the Bollinger Band.
- The CAD/JPY is neutral and for that reason not interesting. The pair could go in an uptrend in the Weekly chart after the coming week.
- The AUD/CAD is in a downtrend and within the Bollinger Band.
When trading according to the FxTaTrader Strategy some rules are in place. For more information see the page on my blog FxTaTrader Strategy. Depending on the opportunities that may come up the decision to trade a currency may become more obvious at that moment.
___________________________________________
Last 3 months currency classification charts
Here below are the charts providing the Currency classifications for reference purposes. There are three charts showing resp. the stronger, average and weaker currencies.
___________________________________________
If you would like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article. Good luck in the coming week and don't forget to check my weekly Forex "Strategy Review" and the "Ranking and Rating list".
___________________________________________
DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.