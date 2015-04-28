Gold stabilizes above $1,200 on weak dollar

Gold futures fluctuated on Tuesday, a day after recovering sharply from five-week lows to retake the psychologically important $1,200-an-ounce level impacted by speculation Fed policy makers may delay the rate hike.



Gold for June delivery on Comex fell $1.10, or 0.1%, to $1,202.10 an ounce, while May silver advanced 1.6 cents, or 0.1%, to $16.41 an ounce.

“Metals continue to trade with the U.S. dollar, as prices continue to remain above the $1,200 number for gold, against a slightly weaker dollar overnight,” wrote Peter Hug, global trading director at Kitco Metals.

Today the central bank begins a two-day meeting. Market players hardly expect policy makers to take action, but will be watching the central bank’s Wednesday statement for clues to the timing of a rate hike.



Elsewhere, July platinum dropped $10.30, or 0.9%, to $1,143.10 an ounce, while June palladium fell $8.30, or 1.1%, to $774.15 an ounce.

May copper declined 0.6 cent, or 0.2%, to $2.764 a pound.