FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk17 / Wed. 22-Apr-2015

EUR/NZD: Short

This pair was analyzed last weekend. The opportunity to go short came after the pair gained momentum in the downtrend and made new recent lows on Tuesday.



AUD/CHF: Short

This pair was also analyzed last weekend. Positions were opened yesterday after US session because also this pair made new recent lows and it looked promissing. Unfortunately, some news came on Wednesday that made the pair go up. However, positions opened are based on Technical analysis and the Stop loss has been placed above recent daily highs, positions are still open.



Possible positions for this week

There are many good opportunities in the Top 10 of the Ranking and Rating list. Some pairs discussed last weekend in the strategy article remain interesting. No more positions will be opened because of the EUR/NZD and AUD/CHF being open.



The NZD remains strong with a currency score of 8. The EUR remains the weakest currency followed by the JPY and the AUD. The CHF has only a score of 4 making the pair AUD/CHF no more that interesting as it was at the begin of the week.

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk17 / Update Wed. 22-Apr-2015



Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.





_______________________________________________________ DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.

The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog