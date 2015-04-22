Main events market players discuss Wednesday

Nikkei topping 20,000 points, Tesco's monstrous plunge and flash crash arrest - below you can find the most important events market can't help discussing today.

Nikkei 20k



Japan's Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed above 20,000 for the first time in 15 years.

Tesco registers record loss



The British retailer delivered a monster net loss of £5.74 billion ($8.63 billion). Much of that was due to a £4.7 billion ($7.07 billion) writedown on the value of Tesco's stores.

Germany rises forecasts



Germany's authorities raised its growth forecast this year to 1.8 percent from 1.5 percent in January. With a weak euro, record low borrowing costs, and record low unemployment, there are plenty of reasons for the German government to be a bit more optimistic about its own economy.

Flash crash arrest



One man operating alone from a modest property in West London has been accused by U.S. authorities of contributing to the market shock of May 6, 2010, when $1 trillion was wiped off the value of U.S. equities in just a few minutes.