The Only Way To Trade

Click on my name above to find out

I have tried everything . You name it Trend Following , Harmonic Patterns ( diminishing returns as brokers adapt) , Square Waves, Fibonacci ( we are looking at 261 extensions now!) , Heiken Ashi , Renko ( great for trend continuation , but slow on entry points). To name a few of my favourites .

Nothing, however, works as well as the entry points my EA finds . Nothing is more timely. Although it is not based on the above , it strangely correlates to entry points these methods find. I am a fan of Harmonic Patterns , but Gartleys don t work as well as they used to ( where does this 80% success rate come from?). I use this EA every day, on different timeframes, different products. Whenever I stray from its discipline, my results slip. Try it .

Look for yourself if you do not believe me. Download the EA and run it 1H EURUSD from Jan 1 2015 till today.

Stop Looking it is in front of your eyes

Enjoy!

Read also: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/474546

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