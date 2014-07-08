USD/JPY Harami Warns of A Pullback, Range-Bottom At 101.20 In Focus

USD/JPY Technical Strategy: Sidelines Preferred

Doji suggested hesitation near key support

Range between 101.20 and 102.77 remains in play

USD/JPY’s long-held range between 101.20 and 102.77 remains intact following a push off support backed by a Doji formation. However, the pair may fall short of its range-top as a Harami pattern highlights the potential for a pullback.

USD/JPY: Consolidation Continues







Scrutinizing the four hour chart below a Harami pattern near support at 101.65 suggests the potential for a recovery over the session ahead. However, given the context afforded by the daily and nearby resistance at 102.10, the extent of a recovery may prove limited.

