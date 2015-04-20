Analysis: China's RRR cut is a sign of despair

"After the announcement on Friday, stock futures were looking horrible so something needed doing to put a floor under that from a short-term point of view. But everybody's going to take a look at this and say 'hold on, why are they (PBoC) overreacting so strongly?' People are going to start sensing desperation here," Paul Gambles, co-founder of MBMG Group, told CNBC on Monday.
The 100 basis-point RRR cut to 18.5 percent is the biggest since 2008 and comes in response to a sharp selloff in stock futures on Friday after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) tightened margin trading rules. The CSRC aims to cool Shanghai's stock market, which is up over 30 percent year to date at seven-year highs. Futures plunged during late trading on Friday, with the China A50 futures contract down 6 percent in New York.
The PBoC is scrambling to ensure stability in China's notoriously volatile share market, said Mark Andersen, global co-head of Asset Allocation at UBS CIO Wealth Management.
"They want to see markets go up to some extent,
but not out of control. With some of this margin financing, they want to
see a relatively stable capital market with property prices falling so
they don't mind equity prices moving up a bit to support the broader
economy, but they don't want."
Beijing has become largely dependent upon equity markets, economists say, as the magnitude of Sunday's RRR cut confirms.
The authorities are using the stock market to incentivise
innovation and entrepreneurship and channel liquidity to the real
economy to hedge economic downside risk, as well as to facilitate
deleveraging of state-owned enterprises, HSBC said in a report.
"[The
RRR cut] is a political goal to create wealth effects in both A- and
H-share markets."
According to Macquarie Securities, this past weekend was a replay of recent events, as three months ago, the CSRC rolled out margin financing curbs on a Friday, only to back down Monday night after markets plunged.
These about-turns in policy aren't surprising though "as policy makers need equity markets more than ever," the bank said.
Now analysts expect further RRR cuts between May and
June, with Sunday's announcement marking the central bank's shift to an
aggressive easing cycle from its previous method of 'targeted stimulus.'
Macquarie expects an interest rate cut in May,
followed by a 50 basis-point RRR cut later in the year. Over the next
five years, it expects China to cut the RRR at least twenty times.
In the meantime, HSBC expects lower interest rates during the second-quarter and another 100 basis-point reserve ratio cut in the second half of the year.
However, traders shouldn't be afraid that such powerful
monetary easing will stoke Chinese equities further following seven
weeks of gains.
On Monday Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks fluctuated between gains and losses, with the Shanghai Composite 1.5 percent higher at one point.
"We suspect that most investors will throw caution to the wind now given the unmistakable signal from the government to buy stocks," said a Bank of America Merrill Lynch research report. "If onshore liquidity fails to drive A-shares significantly higher in coming weeks, the market may peak reasonably soon."