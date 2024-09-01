August 2024 Results: Three NordFX IB Partners Earned Over $77,000 in a Month

The brokerage company NordFX has summarized the trading performance of its clients for August 2024. Additionally, the social trading services, CopyTrading and PAMM, along with the profits earned by the company’s IB partners, were evaluated.





● In August, the top, "golden" spot on the podium was claimed by a client from South Asia, account No. 1782XXX, who earned 142,908 USD from trading gold (XAU/USD).

– The second place was secured by a trader from Western Asia, account No. 1785XXX, who also traded the XAU/USD pair, earning 32,471 USD.

– The TOP-3 is rounded out by a client from East Asia, account No. 1609XXX, with a profit of 24,196 USD. However, unlike the top two leaders, this impressive result was achieved through bitcoin (BTC/USD) trading.





● The situation in NordFX's passive investment services is as follows:

– A month ago, in our CopyTrading review, we mentioned the signal Bro, which, at that time, had increased the initial deposit by a staggering 554% in just 6 days (!). However, we cautioned that such exceptional results could only be achieved through highly aggressive trading, which also meant the risk of losing the entire investment was extremely high. This warning proved to be well-founded, as by 13th August, the deposit losses had reached 100%. Thus, Bro lasted only three weeks before ceasing to exist.

This is precisely why it is essential to consider not only profit but also drawdown. For this reason, we continue to monitor the signals NordFXSrilanka and Quiet_trade_USD. Of course, their profits may not seem as impressive at first glance, but they still far exceed the interest rates on USD bank deposits. Thus, NordFXSrilanka has shown a growth of 48% over 236 days with a maximum drawdown of less than 10%. Quiet_trade_USD has achieved a profit of approximately 15% since the end of February this year, with a moderate drawdown slightly exceeding the same 15%.

– On the PAMM service showcase, a startup Gold24 has already appeared. The name of this account speaks for itself – trading is conducted exclusively on NordFX's popular XAU/USD pair. The number "24" in the name could signify 24-carat purity (pure gold without any alloys), or perhaps it indicates that trading on the pair is conducted 24 hours a day. We consider both possibilities equally likely. Regardless, in just three months of operation, the manager of this account has achieved a profit of 73% with a maximum drawdown of 31%.

● The TOP-3 NordFX IB partners received the following commissions in August:

– The highest commission of 36,691 USD was awarded to a partner from South Asia, account No. 1576XXX.

– The second place goes to another partner from the same region, account No. 1678XXX, who earned 27,244 USD.

– Finally, the TOP-3 is completed by yet another partner from South Asia, whose account No. 1678XXX differs only in the last three digits. His commission amounted to 13,690 USD.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.





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