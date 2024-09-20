What Growth Actually Means

10% p. Month would generate in 6 Months:



Imagine you find a money printer, that generates 10% per month on a stable basis. How would your account look like 6 Months later?

With an initial deposit of $2000 the account would generate $322 per Month after 6 Months.

10% is IMPOSSIBLE - you might think?



Two years ago I thought that too. Today, I have several accounts where the monthly gain is 10% or higher. Several of my customers, who agreed to share their performance report 14%, 16% or even 55%!







These are the testimonials we receive after 1.5 Months the AI+Expert system went life. How does it work? It's a Fusion of AI+Expert Trader

It is a very ground breaking approach: We fused a human master trader and the power of A.I for precise trade management.

What would happen if we configure our AI+Expert system for 16% per month? With $2000 initial deposit and 16% per Month, the compounding growth would look like this: After 12 Months, we can make around $1,637 per month. And after 24 months, these could become $10,000 revenue each month ❤️

There is no such system

But here is a new candidate, that has super high potential to become such a system. Released few months ago and it has passed all heavy news stress tests. You can find more about this unique AI+Expert system in this channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/aiforgoldsignals





