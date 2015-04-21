State Administration for Industry and Commerce of China: consumer complaints in Q1 2015 increased by 174.4%

Consumer complaints during the first quarter of 2015 for Internet shopping increased by 174.4% year-on-year to 24,100 cases, according to statistics published by State Administration for Industry and Commerce of China.



The State Administration revealed that China's nationwide industry and commerce administrative units received a total of 1.701 million consumer complaints, reports and inquiries in the first quarter of 2015, representing a year-on-year increase of 18.7%.



Among service consumer complaints, Internet shopping complaints accounted for the largest part and with the fastest increase. The top three complaint categories were Internet shopping, which reported 24,100 cases and accounted for 21.8% of total service consumer complaints; resident services, which reported 14,000 cases and accounted for 12.6%; and telecom services, which reported 13,000 cases and accounted for 11.6%.



The State Administration said that they will investigate and punish acts that disturb the market order, enhance network market supervision, and handle legal provisions to protect Chinese netizens.