Webinar - Improving Trading Performance by Dr. Brett Steenbarger

Turning Trading into a Performance Activity

Characteristics of Successful Traders



Undercontrolled vs. Overcontrolled Trading



Patterns of Poor Trading



Common Behavioral Triggers



Diffusing and Managing Problems



Maximizing Strengths

Brett N. Steenbarger, Ph.D. has been actively involved in the financial markets since the late 1970s. He has served as Director of Trader Development for Kingstree Trading, LLC in Chicago and currently consults with traders in a number of professional trading organizations. He is also Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY.



A clinical psychologist and active trader, writer, and researcher for the past 20 years, Brett is the author of The Daily Trading Coach (Wiley, 2009); Enhancing Trader Performance (Wiley, 2006); and The Psychology of Trading (Wiley; 2003).



