Webinar - Improving Trading Performance by Dr. Brett Steenbarger

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- Turning Trading into a Performance Activity
- Characteristics of Successful Traders
- Undercontrolled vs. Overcontrolled Trading
- Patterns of Poor Trading
- Common Behavioral Triggers
- Diffusing and Managing Problems
- Maximizing Strengths
Brett N. Steenbarger, Ph.D. has been actively involved in the financial
markets since the late 1970s. He has served as Director of Trader
Development for Kingstree Trading, LLC in Chicago and currently consults
with traders in a number of professional trading organizations. He is
also Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY.
A clinical psychologist and active trader, writer, and researcher for the past 20 years, Brett is the author of The Daily Trading Coach (Wiley, 2009); Enhancing Trader Performance (Wiley, 2006); and The Psychology of Trading (Wiley; 2003).