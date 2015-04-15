Pound dips, as greenback regains strength

On Wednesday the pound declined against its US peer, as markets digested Tuesday's negative U.S. data and as disappointing reports from China pressured market sentiment.



GBP/USD hit 1.4719 during European morning trade, the session low; the pair subsequently consolidated at 1.4723, sliding 0.40%. Cable was likely to find support at 1.4563, the low of April 13 and a five-year low and resistance at 1.4888, the high of April 9.

The greenback regained strength after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Tuesday that retail sales rose 0.9% last month, disappointing expectations for a gain of 1.0%.

Earlier, data indicated that China's gross domestic product rose 1.3% in the first quarter, below expectations for 1.4% and down from a 1.5% growth rate in the three months to December.

A separate report showed that industrial production in China rose by an annualized rate of 5.6% in March, disappointing expectations for a 6.9% gain, after a 6.8% rise the previous month.

The weak data weighed on the market sentiment.



A day earlier, the British currency had weakened after data showed that the annual rate of U.K. consumer inflation remained unchanged at a record low zero in March, unchanged from the previous month and in line with forecasts.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, slowed to an almost nine-year low of 1.0% last month from 1.2% in February.

Sterling was higher against the euro, with EUR/GBP shedding 0.27% to 0.7188.

The U.S. is expected to release reports on industrial production and manufacturing activity in New York state later in the day.

