The Reverse No Repair Indicator is a reversal-focused trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5 that helps identify potential turning points without repainting past signals. Its core advantage lies in signal stability — once a signal appears, it remains fixed and does not change over time.

Repainting indicators often create a false sense of accuracy because historical signals look perfect but were not visible in real-time. The Reverse No Repair Indicator is built to eliminate this issue by delivering signals that reflect actual market conditions as they unfold.









Using price-action logic, the indicator detects local highs and lows and marks them directly on the chart with arrows. This allows traders to quickly identify potential reversal zones without cluttering the chart or relying on complex calculations.

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